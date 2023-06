MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland Memorial Hospital’s Wellness Tour is continuing this Saturday with Ninja Nation. After receiving great reviews on the athletic course the prior year, it was only right that Ninja Nation returns for the second consecutive year.

Ninja Nation will be held at the Horseshoe Arena from 8am until noon. The event is free to the public. Only those aged five and over can participate on the course.