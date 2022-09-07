MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Local hospitals and law enforcement leaders are warning parents about a concerning rise in rainbow-colored pills. Midland Police Department said the pills can look like candy, but the fentanyl laced pills can be deadly for anyone who takes them.

MPD said parents, and kids, need to know what to do if they come across this dangerous drug.

“Let’s say you have a teenager at home, and he’s got a bag of candy or let’s say there’s Flintstone pills, you know, like Flintstone vitamins.And they’re in a baggie, which is kind of weird. If it makes you say, hmm, that’s odd. Give us a call. We’d be glad to check it out, see what it is,” said MPD’s Chane Blandford.

A Midland Memorial Hospital flyer said the pills might not even look like pills at all, but can, in some cases, resemble sidewalk chalk. MMH said the drug can be absorbed through the skin and must be handled properly. The flyer even encouraged anyone who encounters these pills to wear gloves when handling them to avoid life-threatening consequences. MMH also said if you see these drugs, you need to call 911 right away.

MPD is also encouraging parents to talk to their children. Blandford said keeping teens away from the dangerous drug starts at home.

“Not just a sit-down meal and every Sunday night. It’s total involvement. And that’s where they look for that longing and that connection. They find it with their friends the friends find it with the drugs. And then that’s where all that happened. I highly recommend that getting more involved in your child’s life. See what they’re into, what they’re up to you,” Blandford said.

Nearly 70% of all drug overdose related deaths are linked to fentanyl. It can cause difficulty breathing, low blood pressure, decreased heart rate, loss of consciousness, coma, or death.

Again, if you encounter the drug in any form, call 911.