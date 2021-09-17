Archrock Donates $3K to Cross Roads Young Marines Scholarship in Big Spring

BIG SPRING, Texas – Archrock, the leading provider of midstream natural gas compression services in the Permian, awarded a $3,000 scholarship donation to the Cross Roads Young Marines organization in Big Spring.

The donation will give 10 new recruits the chance to join the Cross Roads Young Marines, and support current members with uniforms, boots, patches and ribbons, textbooks, and other necessities.

The Young Marines provide quality youth development programs for boys and girls. The programs stress the value of self-confidence, academic achievement, honoring our veterans, good citizenship, community service, and living a healthy, drug-free lifestyle. The group is open to all youth ages 8 through completion of high school. The only membership requirement is that the young person must be in good standing at school.

“Archrock is proud to be part of the Permian and supporting the Cross Roads Young Marines with this $3,000 scholarship donation is an honor for all of our Archrock employees who live and work here,” said Archrock’s Brent Cochrane.

“We are truly honored to receive this scholarship donation from Archrock,” added the Young Marine’s Ty Cochrane, who accepted the donation on behalf of the group. “It’s nice to see Archrock and its employees being involved in the community and willing to invest in local efforts and organizations.”