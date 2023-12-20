MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – After voters approved a $1.4 billion bond, which will see the construction of two new high schools, a new elementary school, and improvements to campus across Midland ISD, work has already begun a month later.

The MISD Board of Trustees received an update on the progress underway at its regular meeting on Tuesday.

Trustees voted to approve the hiring of architecture and engineering services firm Parkhill for the new elementary school to be built in the fast-growing Lone Star Trails area of Midland.

Parkhill was previously chosen for the construction of Fasken and Yarbrough elementary schools last decade, and the new school’s design will be similar to those facilities. MISD says this saves money in the design and construction phases and speeds up the construction timeline.

MISD also says the design has been popular with teachers, students, and staff. It implements a “neighborhood” model, where each grade has its own dedicated space that includes restrooms, moveable walls to enlarge classrooms when needed, and a common area.

Several Requests For Quotes have also been issued.

Scoring of the submissions from architects and engineers is currently underway, as a pool of firms will be brought to the Trustees in January for consideration of approval. Trustees approved Parkhill as the program manager in November.

An RFQ for underwriting services has also been issued, with responses due by December 21st. A committee will score the responses and bring them to the Board for consideration of approval in February. Discussions concerning bond sales will begin after underwriters have been selected.

MISD also issued an RFQ for surveying and geotechnical services, and a pool of vendors will be brought to the board for consideration of approval in January.

The Bond Advisory Committee, as well as the Bond Planning Committee, were recognized at the December Trustees meeting for their dedication to this massive undertaking that MISD says will reshape education in Midland for decades to come.

You can learn more about the 2023 MISD Bond here.