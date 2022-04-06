PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (Nexstar) – TxDOT says that the 2 leading causes of accidents in the state of Texas are speeding and distracted driving, with construction zones being a common area where accidents happen.

From big cities to rural areas, AAA reported that from 2019 to 2021 the number of people killed by distracted drivers has increased. In 2021, more than 26,000 crashes happened in work zones across the state. According to AAA distracted driving has the same deadly consequences as drinking and driving.

Texas Department of Insurance shares lists several types of distractions people experience while driving:

To better understand the dangers of distracted driving, AAA worked alongside the Houston Police to produce a documentary titled “Sidetracked”. The documentary shows that taking your eyes off the road for a few seconds could be a matter of life or death.

You can learn more about the dangers of distracted driving here