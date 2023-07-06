MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Over seven sessions, participants gain an in depth look at local government operations, including covering the ins and outs of operating the City’s air and space port, developing and revitalizing downtown, maintaining the City’s water supply, public safety, and more.

The City of Midland says Midland101 is ideal for anyone who would like to take a leadership role in the community and is excellent preparation for serving on a City of Midland board or commission. The city also says the program is an engaging way to meet people who are passionate about what they do and network with other participants who share similar interests and diverse backgrounds.

To be eligible, participants must:

Be at least 18 years old

Reside within Midland city limits

Be registered to vote in Midland County

Not currently hold or be running for elected office in any city, school district, county, state, or federal government body

Be able to make a commitment to attend meetings

Must attend 5 out of 7 classes to receive a certificate

Applications are available on the City of Midland website or in the City Manager’s office at 300 N. Loraine. Applicants are encouraged to apply quickly as the class size is limited. Applications will close on September 8th.

2023-2024 Session Dates:

Session 1: Wednesday, October 18, 2023

Session 2: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Session 3: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Session 4: Wednesday, January 17, 2024

Session 5: Wednesday, February 21, 2024

Session 6: Wednesday, March 6, 2024

Session 7: Wednesday, April 17, 2024

All sessions will run from 10am to 3pm.

Graduation & Recognition during City Council Meeting TBD in May