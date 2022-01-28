(Nexstar)- On the heels of the arrest of a Midland man accused of using an Apple AirTag to stalk his estranged wife, and other reported cases of stalking around the country, Apple has released its Personal Safety User Guide.

The guide has information for anyone concerned about the misuse of the popular tracking device which uses GPS coordinates to reveal its exact location. The guide specifically explains what an AirTag alert means and what to do if you find an unknown AirTag on your car or mixed in with your belongings.

Apple describes the guide as “What you need to know about device and data access when your personal safety is at risk”. It even contains instructions for Android users. You can access that guide here.

Earlier this week the Midland Police Department arrested Ray David Valverde Jr., 36, after his soon-to-be ex-wife reported he had been following her and had attached an AirTag to her vehicle. An arrest affidavit said Valverde admitted to using the device to follow his victim for several months. He was released on a $10,000 bond Wednesday.