ANDREWS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Andrews Police Department is asking the public for any video surveillance footage of car burglars around the 1100 block through the 1500 block of NW 9th street and the 1500 block of Canaan.

The estimated times are between 6pm on May 22nd and 9am on May 23rd.

According to APD, this is the time of year where vehicle burglaries become more common. Residents should remove valuables from cars and lock the doors.

If you have video footage, or any information, please contact Andrews Police Department on Facebook.