ANDREWS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Among other personal belongings, five firearms have been stolen from vehicles since the middle of May, according to Andrews Police Department.

Authorities say the Northwest side of Andrews, north of Avenue G and west of 7th Street, has been the most hit area of town.

APD is requesting the community’s assistance in catching these thieves. If you see something out of place or on your cameras, please contact Andrews Police Department. It is also important to ensure that your cameras are in working order.

APD also says to never leave valuables inside the car and set a reminder on your phone to lock your vehicle every night.