ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa Police Department responded to a shooting at the Southgate Apartments, located on E. 8th Street, Monday afternoon.

According to a post by the City of Odessa, one subject was shot and transported to Medical Center Hospital. His status is currently unknown.

If you have any information regarding this case, please contact Odessa Police Department at 432-333-3641.

