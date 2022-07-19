MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Another Midland teen is behind bars after police said he was caught on camera burglarizing vehicles. 17-year-old Marquette Howard has been charged with burglary.

According to an affidavit, on July 18, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to the 5200 block of W Storey Avenue after someone called 911 and said he heard a car alarm going off a few doors down. The man said when he looked outside, he saw two boys walking eastbound away from the vehicle.

When officers arrived in the neighborhood, they saw a white Nissan heading westbound; a young man on foot was chasing the car, trying to get in. While officers were in the process of detaining the vehicle and its occupants, they were approached by a man who said he saw the teens in the white car trying to break into vehicles parked in the neighborhood. A few moments later, a man in a white Chevrolet truck pulled up next to the officers and said one of the kids, later identified as Howard, had been caught on camera breaking into his truck.

The video, which was given to MPD as evidence, showed Howard rummaging through the interior of the vehicle. Howard was arrested and taken to the Midland Detention Center where he remained as of Tuesday afternoon. His bond has been set at $500.