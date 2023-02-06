

BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Big Spring Police Department arrested another teen, 15, in connection with last week’s shooting at the YMCA. The teen, who was not identified by name, was taken into custody around 1:30 p.m. on February 6. He’s also been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Another teen, who also was not identified by name, was arrested February 3 for his alleged role in the shooting.

Three additional teens are still at large and anyone with information on the whereabouts of 16-year-old Kerdoby Morin, 15-year-old Jason Diaz Jr., or 13-year-old Dijuan Ausbie Jr., is asked to call investigators as 432-264-2558, or Crime Stoppers at 432-263-TIPS. A judge granted permission for Big Spring PD to publish the teen’s names and photos in an effort to help find them.

The shooting happened around 4:14 p.m. on February 2 at the YMCA located at 801 S. Owens Street. At the scene, officers found a 19-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to his abdomen being tended to by YMCA staff. The young man was then taken to the hospital and was later flown to Lubbock for care, his current condition in unknown.

Investigators said the victim, who also has not been identified, was standing outside the YMCA with another teen when a silver-colored Chevrolet Impala drove by. The teen standing with the victim has been accused of opening fire on the Impala; a passenger in the Impala, also thought to be a teen, returned fire, striking the 19-year-old victim, Big Spring PD said. Officers said the shooting appears to be an ongoing feud between the people involved.

Investigators said additional charges against the suspects are expected to be filed soon.

