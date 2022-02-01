MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- The Midland Police Department has arrested another man accused of stalking. Lonnie Foster, 40, has been charged with one count of Stalking, a 3rd degree felony.

According to an arrest affidavit, on January 31, an officer with MPD was dispatched to Walmart on Interstate 20 to investigate a “rolling disturbance”. A 911 dispatcher told the officer a woman called to report that her ex-husband had assaulted her in the Walmart parking lot.

The victim then told the 911 operator that she had left the parking lot and was trying to drive to the police department. She said her ex, later identified as Foster, was following behind in his own vehicle.

At that point, two officers with MPD headed to the station parking lot and found both the victim and the accused parked outside.

The affidavit said that when officers approached, Foster immediately exited his truck and held up his hands. Foster was detained and placed in a patrol car so the officers could speak with the victim.

The unidentified victim said that Foster had assaulted her the previous night at their home in the 3000 block of S County Road 1213. According to the affidavit, the victim had noticeable bruising around her left eye. The victim told police after the assault, she had left the home with a few of her belongings and had not returned since.

The victim told investigators since leaving her home, Foster had been “continuously” trying to call and text her. The affidavit said Foster used multiple numbers to try and contact the victim.

According to the affidavit, the victim then told police Foster followed her to Walmart, but she didn’t notice until she had parked. She said that Foster parked beside her, exited his truck, and started hitting the passenger side window. The victim said she tried to drive away, but Foster grabbed onto the passenger side door as she was pulling out. Once he lost his grip on the door, Foster got back in his truck and followed her to the police station.

The victim told police she didn’t know how Foster knew she was at Walmart because she had not spoken with him to tell him where she was going. She told police she feared for her life because of the ongoing abuse.

Foster was taken to the Midland County Detention Center where he remains as of Tuesday afternoon. Bond has not yet been set.

Advocates with the Crisis Center of West Texas said if anyone feels threatened or that they are being stalked, in person or electronically, they are encouraged to reach out for help. Local law enforcement or the Crisis Center of West Texas can provide the appropriate response and services.

The Crisis Center of West Texas has a 24/7 hotline that can be reached toll-free at 1-866-627-4747.