MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland County District Attorney Laura Nodolf announced that a 20-year-old Midland man was sentenced to 22 years in prison by a Midland County jury late Thursday morning on a charge of Aggravated Robbery. Rogelio Ivan Cadena was originally charged with first-degree Murder but was later found guilty by a jury of Aggravated Robbery.

The evidence presented in the case showed Cadena provided both guns, a Smith & Wesson .40 caliber pistol and an FN-brand 9mm pistol, that were used by two people to commit a robbery attempt as part of a scheme to get marijuana on December 27th of 2019.

17-year-old Midland Lee student Robert Duncan was shot and killed by Cadena’s co-defendants and left for dead at a rural location just south of the Love’s truck stop near the intersection of Loop 250 and Interstate 20 in southwestern Midland County.

Duncan’s disappearance was originally investigated as a missing person case until New Year’s Eve, when his body was finally located on the property of a small RV park.

Cadena was believed not to be present when the robbery happened. The investigation by the Midland County Sheriff’s Office resulted in charges against Cadena and three other people in connection with Duncan’s death. Two of those people, Zaydan Hayes and Larry West, Jr., had previously been found guilty of Murder and received sentences of 99 years and 35 years in prison, respectively. The remaining co-defendant, Rogelio Vazquez, continues to await trial on evidence tampering charge.

The evidence also showed that Cadena had prior felony charges as a juvenile involving burglary and guns. He faced up to life in prison, or a minimum sentence of as few as five years in prison, and probation was also an option for the jury instead of prison time. Under the law, Cadena cannot be considered for parole until he has served at least half of his sentence assessed by the jury.