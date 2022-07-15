MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Another Midlander was arrested earlier this week after police said he fired his gun multiple times in response to a weekend shooting that left one person dead. 22-year-old Marcelino Rodriguez has been charged with Deadly Conduct.

On July 8, Midland Police Department responded to the 100 block of Terrell Street to investigate a homicide. According to a news release, one victim, who was not identified by MPD, died at the scene. Another man, identified as Rodriguez, was also shot during the altercation. He was taken by a private vehicle to a hospital in Stanton and later transferred to Midland Memorial Hospital where he was released the following morning.

After he was released from the hospital, investigators asked Rodriguez to explain what happened the night of the deadly shooting. He said there was a fight involving someone who was being kicked out of a graduation party and that he heard gunshots and saw at least two “flashes” coming from two separate firearms.

Rodriguez admitted he “emptied his clip” in the direction of the previous shots; in all, he fired about 17 times.

Investigators said that following the shooting, someone in the 300 block of S Fort Worth called 911 to report that a bullet had gone through their ceiling and into a couch in the living room. A metal building in the area was also hit by several rounds. Investigators said Rodriguez was unable to account for his gunfire, saying he didn’t know where the bullets landed because he just fired into the direction of the two “flashes” of gunfire.

Rodriguez was booked into the Midland County Detention Center where he was later released on a $25,000 bond.