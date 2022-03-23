MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- A Midland man was arrested over the weekend after police say he stalked and assaulted his ex-girlfriend. Osmany Rodriguez Pulido, 30, has been charged with Violating a Protective Order by Stalking and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

According to an affidavit, the crime was first reported in late February. Pulido was taken into custody on March 19.

On February 26, an officer with the Midland Police Department responded to a disturbance in a cul-da-sac at Keswick Road and Melville Drive. At the scene, officers found a man and woman inside a vehicle who said they had been stalked and assaulted by a suspect, later identified as Pulido.

The woman told the officers she and her friend had gone to the Ox Bar earlier in the evening. While outside the bar, when the friend went to get his car, the victim said she was approached by Pulido who was her ex-boyfriend. She said Pulido tried multiple times to get her into his car and was angry when she refused. The two were arguing when the friend returned with his vehicle.

The pair said that initially Pulido tried to block them in with his vehicle to prevent them from leaving the bar. Once they were able to leave, Pulido followed the car and tried to run it off the road. Pulido eventually hit the vehicle, according to the affidavit. The friend said he drove down different roads trying to get away from Pulido and that eventually, he ended up on a dead end street. He said when he tried to turn his car around around in the cul-de-sac, Pulido again blocked them from leaving.

At that point, the victim and her friend said Pulido approached the vehicle and tried to open the door on the victim’s side. When Pulido realized the door was locked, he began to hit the window.

At some point, Pulido reached in through the driver’s side window and into the passenger side and grabbed the victim by her hair. It wasn’t clear in the affidavit if the window was broken, or if the victim’s friend rolled the window down while trying to calm Pulido. Either way, according to the pair, Pulido tried to pull the victim through the window by hair and began yelling when he was unable to do so.

At that point, a homeowner in the neighborhood came outside to see what was happening. Pulido then left the scene.

Investigators continued speaking with the victim and, according to the affidavit, the victim said prior to the incident at the Ox Bar Pulido had shown up at her home demanding to talk to her. She said Pulido initially refused to leave her home, saying he wanted to talk to her and make sure there wasn’t another man inside her home.

The victim also said Pulido had been violent with her in the recent past and that there was an active protective order in place against him. She said Pulido had recently been arrested for violating that order.

The case was then handed over to a detective on February 28. The detective said he spoke with the victim who said that since the incident “events have escalated and (the victim) is in fear for her life”.

An arrest warrant was eventually issued for Pulido, he was later taken into custody. However, according to jail records, Pulido is no longer behind bars. There was no information available regarding bond.