ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A 13-year-old student was arrested today by ECISD police after they say he threatened to get a gun and shoot up the school.

The Wilson & Young Middle School Student was arrested for the Class A Misdemeanor Threat or Exhibition/Use of a Firearm on Campus or Bus, and will also face disciplinary action at the school.

As another incident in a string of student arrests for the school district, leaders with ECISD want to remind everyone that there are serious consequences for anyone that makes threats like this. ECISD says safety is the top priority and that they will always take these situations seriously.