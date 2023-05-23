Family pushing for domestic violence awareness after death of loved one

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa Police said 36-year-old Crystal Williams was shot and killed at the Faudree Ranch Apartments on April 28th. Almost two weeks later, OPD arrested and charged her ex-boyfriend, 31-year-old Larry Johnson with murder in the first degree and tampering with evidence, a third degree felony.

Following the arrest, Crystal’s family and a woman who previously dated Johnson, are hoping to be Crystal’s voice and a voice for other victims of domestic violence.

Prior to Williams’ death, her foster parent, Maria Douglas, said she was turning her life around and every one who knew Williams was proud of what she had been accomplishing.

“She was just, you know doing really amazingly for herself,” she said with a smile. “Just really overcoming all the obstacles, exceeding, far exceeding what people sort of would have expected, given the situation she was in when she was growing up.”

Douglas said Crystal was her first foster child, when Crystal was 9-years-old. She said she saw how her upbringing made her view and treat people the way she did.

“I think her whole life was surrounded by people who needed second chances,” said Douglas.

She said her wanting to give others second chances, was both a negative and positive aspect in Crystals life.

“She really had a heart for people and a heart for people who needed second chances. So, while that’s a great trait, right?,” she asked. “I think in this particular situation, it really left her, kind of vulnerable or predisposed, to potentially being taken advantage of and victimized.”

While someone is being held responsible for Crystals murder, her family said it won’t bring her back.

“It’s just been surreal,” cried Douglas. “{It’s been} really tough because Crystal was trying so hard and doing so well and surpassed every one’s expectations again when you know kind of the background and the upbringing, she had a really rough childhood.”

Now the family is spreading awareness of domestic violence in the area and want others to get out after the first sign the see.

“And then when you trust the wrong person, as in this case, the whole script gets flipped, right? And then it becomes attention becomes controlling and controlling becomes abusive and abusive becomes you know, your life is taken away.”

A study done by the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, found that during a single year, more than 10 million women and men are physically abused by an intimate partner, about 20 people per minute.

Katherine Stephens is a domestic violence victim who said she constantly worries about her abuse.

“It’s definitely something that you never want to have to go through, unfortunately i did experience it and it’s quite scary and I’m still fearful to this day.”

She said her abuser was also Larry Johnson, her ex-boyfriend. She mentioned she’s pressed charges against him before and hoped no one else would fall victim to him either.

“You know, this could’ve been avoided, I feel, but unfortunately certain people were not able to listen to me when I expressed myself and informed them that I felt like if they didn’t keep them in there and give him some time, that he was either going to come for me or harm somebody else and unfortunately the end result was he in fact harmed someone else,” she said disappointed.

She managed to escape from Johnson’s abuse but said Crystal wasn’t so lucky, she wants other victims to know it is possible to get away.

She encouraged, “Domestic violence does happen quite often and I feel like, you know if we can just speak and make others aware and let them know it’s okay, you can get away, if you think so or not, there’s people out there you can reach out to. It’s nothing to be able to walk away, I know it’s scary but you can do it.”

Maria and others who knew Crystal are hoping to do the same thing.

Douglas added as she held back tears, “I think she knows she {Crystal} was loved, so I would like to affirm that, that she was very much loved, and that we got her back, and we’re going to be her voice, so that it doesn’t happen to other people.”

Of course, if you have any information regarding this case, you are still encouraged to reach out to the Odessa Police Department’s homicide unit at (432)-335-3333 or contact Odessa Crime Stoppers at (432)-333-TIPS.

As for Johnson he is currently being held at the Midland County Jail on a $515,000 bond.

If you or anyone you know ever needs help in a domestic violence situation here are some resources: