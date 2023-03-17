ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department arrested a woman earlier this week after she allegedly provided alcohol to a minor. Claudia Luna, 35, has been charged with Furnishing Alcohol to a Minor. She’s also been and Cited for Violation of Social Host Ordinance.

The arrest comes on the heels of three recent shootings in Odessa and Ector County that occurred at parties where minors were drinking. All three shootings resulted in the arrest of parents or homeowners.

The most recent shooting happened around 7:00 p.m. on March 10. Odessa Police responded to several reports of shots fired in the 200 block of Dobbs Avenue. Investigators said that a disturbance occurred between party goers and a suspect retrieved a firearm and discharged it before leaving the scene. There were no reported injuries, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information pertaining to this shooting investigation or underage drinking is encouraged to contact Odessa Police Department or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.