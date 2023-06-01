ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department responded to yet another disturbance at Vera Apartments early Wednesday morning and arrested one woman accused of trying to fight a victim involved in a previous case. Maniya Coble, 20, has been charged with Retaliation, a third-degree felony and Minor in Consumption of Alcohol, a Class C misdemeanor.

As originally reported Wednesday, two teens were arrested Tuesday evening after a disturbance at an Odessa apartment complex. 19-year-old Alexis Isidia Garcia has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Additionally, a 16-year-old whose name was not released has been charged with four counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

According to OPD, around 8:00 p.m. on May 30, officers responded to the Vera Apartments at 8401 E Highway 191 after receiving multiple complaints of a juvenile “causing problems” and pointing a gun at people. Things reportedly escalated when the juvenile hit a woman with a gun; Garcia was also accused of hitting the same victim and allegedly pulling her hair.

An affidavit stated that that Garcia and the unnamed teen barricaded themselves inside an apartment when police arrived on the scene and were not taken into custody until around 3:00 a.m., after an hours long standoff.

Officers were called back to the apartment complex around 6:00 a.m. on May 31 after witnesses called 911 and said some of the people involved in the original incident were causing problems once again. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a large group of people standing outside an apartment building- they directed officers to the same apartment unit where the teens had barricaded themselves hours earlier.

When officers knocked on the door, they found Coble and said her clothing was wet, she was breathing hard, and was allegedly intoxicated on alcohol and possibly another substance, according to the affidavit. Coble told investigators she had been in her apartment all morning and that nothing had occurred.

However, witnesses said that Coble had been knocking on multiple apartment doors, screaming threats, and trying to find the victim from the alleged assault the night before. Witnesses said Coble was angry with the victim for reporting the situation to police and was trying to “fight” her in retaliation.

Coble was taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where she remained as of Thursday afternoon. Her bond has not yet been set.