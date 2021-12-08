ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- Edward Lira, 28, is behind bars, and has been charged with Injury to a Child Causing Serious Bodily Injury, a first-degree felony, according to the Ector County Sheriff’s Office.

On December 2, deputies with ECSO received a call from Medical Center Hospital about an injured 10-month-old baby. According to MCH, the child was listed in critical condition upon arriving at the hospital.

Investigators said an ambulance had taken the unresponsive child from a home in the 11000 block of W Kassnar to the hospital. According to a Facebook post, the 10-month-old and another two-year-old girl were in the custody of their stepfather, identified as Lira, at the time of the incident.

After arriving at MCH, the baby girl was airlifted to University Medical Center in Lubbock with life-threatening injuries identified by medical staff as injuries sustained by abuse.

Investigators said after an extensive interview process, Lira was identified as the person caring for the child at the time and Lira was placed under arrest by ECSO. Lira is being held on a fifty-thousand-dollar bond.