ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department has arrested another person in connection with an armed robbery at a local business. Elijah Jewel Conaway-Shorter, 19, has been charged with Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, around 8:00 p.m. on August 20, officers were called to Mighty Wash on Kermit Highway to investigate a robbery. At the scene, officers met with a victim who said two men wearing all black clothing and masks had robbed him of $951 at gunpoint.

Security cameras showed the men wearing facemasks, and they were not identified by the video captured during the crime and the getaway. However, a further review of security video in the area reportedly captured the men approaching the business as well. In that video, one of the men was not wearing a mask and was later identified by other officers who’d had run-ins with him in the past. Conaway-Shorter’s father, 40-year-old Joel Shorter Jr., has been charged with Aggravated Robbery.

Once Shorter was in custody, investigators learned his son, Conaway-Shorter, was employed by Mighty Wash and was the manager on duty the night of the robbery. Investigators said Conaway-Shorter claimed not to recognize the men involved in the crime and said he didn’t know his dad was involved; however, investigators said they believe that Shorter and his son and another car wash employee conspired together to steal the cash.

Conaway-Shorter remained in the Ector County Law Enforcement Center as of Friday evening on a $100,000 bond. The name of the third suspect has not yet been released.