ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Earlier this week, an anonymous tip led police to a wanted suspect accused of theft. Nathaniel Duane Gros, 39, has been charged with Theft of Property.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, on September 28, officers were called to EZ Pawn on W University Boulevard to investigate after a man reportedly stole more than $2,800 worth of jewelry from an unlocked case. Detectives said the entire incident was caught on camera and later released images of the suspect to news outlets and on social media asking for help to identify the man.

An anonymous tip later identified the suspect as Gros and detectives confirmed that using images posted by Gros to social media. On October 10, detectives issued a warrant for his arrest and Gros was taken into custody early Tuesday morning. He remained in jail as of Tuesday afternoon; his bond has not yet been set.