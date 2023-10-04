ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An anonymous tip helped the Odessa Police Department identify and arrest a suspect wanted in connection with at least two convenience store robberies. Amador Rios Rodriguez has been charged with two counts of Robbery.

According to an OPD report, on September 26 officers responded to the Lama Convenience Store, located at 721 N County Road W after a clerk called 911 and said an unknown man entered the store and asked the clerk for some change for the tire machine. When the clerk opened the cash register drawer, he said the man lunged across the counter and a physical struggle ensued which caused injuries to his arm. The suspect was accused of stealing about $155 in cash before leaving the scene.

Then, on October 2, officers responded to the Lama Convenience Store, located at 317 N Dixie Boulevard to investigate another robbery. In that case, the clerk said an unknown man entered the store and refilled a cup; when paying for the refill, the clerk said the man allegedly jumped onto the counter and stole $122 in cash and from the open drawer.

While watching security footage from both scenes, investigators said they believed the same man was connected to both crimes. On Tuesday, OPD published the suspect’s photo to social media and asked for help from the community; within hours, OPD identified Rodriguez as the suspect and took him into custody.

Rodriguez remained in the Ector County Law Enforcement Center as of Wednesday afternoon on a combined $60,000 bond. A mugshot for Rodriguez was not immediately available.