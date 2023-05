BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Greater Big Spring Rotary Club is hosting the fishing tournament at the Comanche Trail Park on Sunday, May 7th, from 2pm to 4pm.

Prizes are up for grabs for children 16 years and younger.

Registration begins at 1pm on the east side of the Dora Roberts Community Center.

This event is free fun for the whole family.