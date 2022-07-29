ODESSA, (KMID/KPEJ) – The Midessanime convention is back at the Odessa Marriott and it’s giving locals a ton of Anime fun.

The convention features all the staples including cool and crazy costumes, fun activities and events, famous anime voice actors, and all the anime merchandise a collector can handle.

But older anime fans remember a time when you couldn’t check out an anime oasis like this, right in your own backyard.

“I grew up out here in West Texas in the 90s and 80s, and if you wanted to go to an anime convention, you had to go to Dallas, you had to go to San Antonio, you had to go to Austin. Our focus is to bring that big city anime convention feel to our own backyard, and here we are at Midessanime,” said owner and organizer Josh Wilson.

There was no shortage of local anime fans having a blast on Friday, and while they came for the attractions, they also say that one of the coolest things about the convention doesn’t cost a dime.

“The community is very loving. You know, I felt welcome as soon as I walked in here,” said convention attendee Jesus Maganda.

“It’s so nice to meet people that like the same things as you, and being able to talk about things that you can’t really talk about with just anyone on the street. Having a place where you can talk to (fellow fans) at the same time is just wonderful,” said convention vendor Rio Bobowski.

The Midessanime convention runs from July 29th through the 31st.



