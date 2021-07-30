Anime Convention back in West Texas

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- The Midessanime convention is taking place at the Odessa Marriott from July 30-August 1.

The event was held virtually last year giving fans a chance this year to enjoy their love of anime with each other in person.

“The thing that I hear people describe these conventions as is they’re getting to kind of come out of their box for a little bit,” said cosplayer Matt Johnson. “They can go and they can wear their costume, they can dress up like their favorite anime characters… really tap into that essence of who they really are.”

Tickets are still available with chances to meet special featured guests and watch live performances.

Doors open for general admission at 10:30 AM on Saturday and Sunday.