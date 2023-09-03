MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Presented by the Phyllis and Bob Cowan Performing Arts series, the leading voice-cast of “Animaniacs” will be performing the world-famous songs from the cartoon TV series at the Langford Chaparral Center.

“You could know nothing about Yakko, Wakko and Dot and still have just as good a time as the people who grew up watching ‘Animaniacs’ every day.” Dallas Observer said.

According to the Midland College website, the show celebrates the creative inspiration behind the songs with lots of audience interaction and behind the scenes stories from the voice actors.

“Hilarious stage banter and storytelling bring these beloved animated characters to life through inspired songwriting and mischievous performance.” added Red Dirt Report.

“Animaniacs: In Concert!” will be performing at the Chaparral Center on Saturday, September 9th, beginning at 7:30pm.

General admission to the event is free and tickets are not required to attend.

Preferred seating is available for Friends of the Series and Distinguished Donors. More information about these opportunities, please contact the Midland College Foundation at 432-685-4526.

More information about the show and the event can be found on the Midland College website.