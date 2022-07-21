ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Animal Shelter has launched a new web page on the Odessa Police Department’s website, making it easier to see the animals at the shelter who are waiting to be adopted.

On the page, you will find the animal’s breed, approximate age, and other important information. You can find the new page here.

If you see a pet on the page and want to adopt, the shelter said the next step is to visit the shelter to learn more about the animal and to see if the furry friend is a good fit for your family. The shelter is located at 910 W. 42nd Street.

The shelter said it needs more families to adopt this month amid ongoing construction of the new shelter. The group has had to reduce the number of kennels used to house animals waiting for a family as part of the construction process. The new shelter is expected to be complete this coming November.