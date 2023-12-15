MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland Animal Services will be charging a discounted fee of $25 to adopt an animal, which is down from the regular prices of $75 for dogs and $50 for cats.

Animal Services says they hope this initiative will get some of their animals into forever homes.

“It’s important to adopt because we have so many dogs in the shelter who are just picked up roaming on the street, they don’t have a home, and they’re very friendly, and they deserve a home for the holidays,” says Rescue and Volunteer Programs Coordinator Kimberly Warnick.

The adoption fee includes a microchip, vaccinations, and a $70 voucher toward the spay or neuter of the adopted animal.

You can learn more on the Midland Animal Services Facebook page.