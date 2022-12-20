ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Texas Department of Public Safety says that one person is dead after a deadly car crash on Monday evening.

The crash happened at US 385 and SE County Road 1500. Investigators say that one vehicle was traveling southbound on US 385, when a second car that was traveling westbound on SE 1500 tried to cross US 385. Officers say the second car failed to yield right of way to the first vehicle, and was hit on the passenger side.

The passenger of the second car, 37 year-old Misty Dawn Dorries, was taken to Permian Regional Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead. DPS says she was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The drivers of both cars were also taken to the hospital. One driver was treated for minor injuries, and the other is said to be in stable condition.