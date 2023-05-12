ANDREWS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- With schools letting out for the summer in less than a month, pools across the Permian Basin are opening their pools and splash pads. The Andrews Splash Park is no exception.

Andrews Splash Park will be opening on Tuesday, May 23rd at 1pm. The park will then be open Tuesday through Sunday from 1pm to 6pm, closing at 5pm on Sundays. The last day of the season is planned for Saturday, August 5th.

Admission for adults is $2 per person, with children 12 years of age and younger being $1 per person.

Season Passes are also available for $40 per person and $20 per person, respectively.

For more information, please visit the City of Andrews website.