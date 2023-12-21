ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – According to a release, at about 11am on Thursday, December 21st, Andrews County Sheriff’s Office received a call from Dawson County Communications regarding a vehicle pursuit coming from Dawson County into Andrews County on SH 115. The suspect vehicle was a 2003 white Chevrolet Tahoe.

ACSO deputies deployed spike strips on SH 115, 14 miles east of Andrews. The suspect avoided the spikes, swerving into oncoming traffic. Andrews Police Officers and ACSO deputies also deployed spike strips at the SH 115 and SH 176 intersection, east of Andrews. The suspect avoided the spikes again, almost striking law enforcement vehicles. The vehicle then came into contact with an Andrew’s County Constable’s patrol vehicle, the suspect lost control of the vehicle before striking a utility pole in the 1500 block of SH 176, ending the pursuit.

The suspect was taken into custody without further incident and identified as Luis Viera Jr., 28, out of Portales, New Mexico.

Viera was taken to Permian Regional Medical Center with minor injuries, before being taken to the Andrews County Jail and charged with Evading Arrest in a motor vehicle, Reckless Driving and Criminal Mischief.

Additionally, Viera has multiple outstanding warrants out of New Mexico and further charges are pending.

ACSO would like to thank the Andrews Constable Pct 1, Andrews Police, Big Spring Police, Texas Department of Public Safety, Lamesa Police, Dawson County Sheriff’s Office, and Dawson County Constable for their assistance in the situation.