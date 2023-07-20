ANDREWS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Andrews Police Department has issued an alert for people living in the areas of northern Andrews, southwest Gaines, and southeast Lea Counties following a high-speed chase that ended when the suspect ditched his car. APD said that suspect remains at large.

According to the Department, on July 19, officers tried to stop a black car registered out of Alabama. The driver of the suspect refused to stop, and a pursuit ensued with the suspect vehicle reaching speeds of more than 140 miles per hour. The pursuit ended as officers lost sight of the vehicle, which was later found abandoned on Highway 62, 180 miles west of Seminole near the Hobbs, New Mexico state line.

APD said the vehicle is registered to Byron York, of Tuscaloosa, Alabama. York has multiple outstanding warrants including a violent felony home invasion in Alabama. He has yet to be located.