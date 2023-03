ANDREWS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Andrews Police Department is looking unidentified male who was involved in a Twisted Tea theft.

According to Andrews Police Department, the suspect was trying to purchase the alcohol after hours when the clerk declined the sale. He then proceeded to take the 12 pack without paying.

If you have any information regarding the suspect or the case, please contact the Andrews Police Department by texting APDTIP followed by the information to 847411.