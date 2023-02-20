ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- One person is dead and two others injured, following a head-on crash Sunday night. The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified a man killed in that crash as 23-year-old Juan Rodrigues, of Andrews. Rodrigues died at the scene.

According to a crash report, around 11:52 p.m. on February 19, troopers responded to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Highway 385, about 5 miles north of Odessa. Investigators said Rodrigues was driving a Chevrolet Silverado northbound on 385 when he was struck head-on by another pick-up traveling on the wrong side of the road.

The driver of that vehicle, 37-year-old Primitivo Aaron Guerrero, of Brownwood, is suspected of being drunk behind the wheel. He was taken to Medical Center Hospital for injuries sustained in the crash and is said to be stable. DPS said Guerrero may be charged with Intoxication Manslaughter once the investigation is complete.

A passenger in Rodrigues’ truck, 20-year-old Auden Saenz, also of Andrews, was also taken to Medical Center Hospital for treatment following the crash and is said to be stable.