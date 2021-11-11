Andrews man killed in Ector County crash

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- An Andrews man has died following a deadly crash in Ector County. The victim in that crash has been identified as Matthew Allen Larue, 26.

Around 9:37 a.m. on November 8, troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety were called to the scene on FM 181, about four miles east of Goldsmith. Investigators say Larue was driving his 2011 Cadillac CTS southbound on FM 181 when he crossed over into the northbound lane and hit a semi-truck. The driver of the semi-truck was not injured in the crash.

According to DPS, Larue was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.