ANDREWS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Andrews man is headed to Italy to represent the United States in the 44th World Sporting Championship. Earlier this year 20-year-old Justin Chavez won a spot on the team, beating out more than 300 other shooters for a coveted spot.

The four day event is different than most American clay shoots; participants are required to walk from station to station in the hilly northern Italian landscape. And Justin has been working hard to get into tip top shape for the event.





The Midland Trinity graduate said he’s been winning clay shooting competitions for years and is excited for the opportunity to compete internationally. He’s also a tiny bit nervous.

“I really do feel accomplished, I feel great about it, and you know I also do feel a bit nervous too,” he said in an airport interview before boarding a plane.

Justin’s family is heading overseas alongside him. The family has been supporting Justin’s passion for clay shooting since he was in elementary school.





“I’m so proud of Justin and he’s just working really hard, and he started in the third grade, so I feel like this is all his blood sweat and tears…he’s achieving it (his goal) and we’re really excited,” said Justin’s mom, Olga Chavez.

His brother Jacob Chavez echoed his mom’s excitement saying, “I am very excited and very proud of him that he’s going to Italy.”

Dad Jesus Chavez said he has faith that all of Justin’s hard work will pay off this coming week.

“He’s got the confidence and has been training for events like this and he’s just gotta put it all together, and I’m sure he will,” he said.

To learn more about this event, check out this website.