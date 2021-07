ANDREWS, Texas (Nexstar)- Deputies with the Andrews County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man for alleged sexual abuse of a child.

Mario H. Vizcaino is facing four counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14. Warrants were issued for crimes allegedly committed in 2011, 2014, 2016, and 2018, according to jail records.

Vizcaino is being held in the Andrews County Jail; his bond has been set at four-hundred thousand dollars.