ANDREWS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Andrews man was arrested Sunday after investigators said he allegedly sexually assaulted a neighbor. Auden Huerta-Morales has been charged with Sexual Assault and Burglary of a Vehicle.

According to court records, a woman told investigators with the Andrews Police Department that she was sleeping in her vehicle, which was parked in her driveway, when Huerta-Morales broke in and assaulted her. He’s also been accused of stealing items from within her vehicle.

Huerta-Morales was arrested and taken to the Andrews County Detention Center where he remained as of Tuesday morning. His bond has been set at a combined $35,000.