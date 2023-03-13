ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Andrews man was arrested late last week after investigators said he allegedly raped a 15-year-old girl at an event earlier this year. Jesus Rondan, 26, has been charged with Sexual Assault, a second-degree felony.

According to court records, in January, deputies with the Ector County Sheriff’s Officer were called to Far West on W University to investigate a sexual assault after a young teen said she was assaulted by a man called “Junior”. The teen was taken to Medical Center Hospital where a sexual assault nurse examiner found evidence that was “consistent and indicative” of sexual assault.

Using Facebook, investigators identified the suspect and said the teen later picked Rondan out of a photo lineup. He was arrested on a warrant on March 10 and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained as of Monday afternoon on a bond of $30,000 and an Immigration and Customs Enforcement hold.