ANDREWS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The $157 million bond election is to be held on May 6th 2023.

The bond includes 3 propositions, as listed below.

Proposition A:

High School Building Remodel

HS Science Wing

HS Administration Wing

HS Choir and Band Hall

HS CTE Building – Industrial Arts, Cosmetology & Barber spaces

Performance Center Locker Rooms

Revised Parking

Campus Entry/Fencing Demolition

Total: $109 million

Proposition B:

Additional Tennis Courts

Softball Complex

Baseball Field Remodel

Multipurpose Indoor Training Facility

Lights for Discus Field

Upgraded Gold Locker Rooms

Middle School Practice Field

Total: $36 million

Proposition C:

Mustang Bowl Renovations including:

South end zone turf

Home side press box

Home side restrooms

Home side elevator

Home side seats

Visitor side press box

Visitor side restroom

Visitor side seats

Stadium lighting

Total $12 million

If all propositions pass, it will mean a $0.06 tax rate increase over the current $1.11 tax rate for residents under 65 years of age.

Early voting is to begin April 24th and run until May 2nd. Followed shortly by the official election day on May 6th.

Residents can vote at the Andrews ISD Tax Office at 600 North Main Street, Andrews, Texas, 79714.

More information can be found on AISD’s website here.

For any questions, please attend one of the community presentations at 6:30 p.m. every other Monday until election: