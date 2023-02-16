ANDREWS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The $157 million bond election is to be held on May 6th 2023.
The bond includes 3 propositions, as listed below.
Proposition A:
- High School Building Remodel
- HS Science Wing
- HS Administration Wing
- HS Choir and Band Hall
- HS CTE Building – Industrial Arts, Cosmetology & Barber spaces
- Performance Center Locker Rooms
- Revised Parking
- Campus Entry/Fencing Demolition
Total: $109 million
Proposition B:
- Additional Tennis Courts
- Softball Complex
- Baseball Field Remodel
- Multipurpose Indoor Training Facility
- Lights for Discus Field
- Upgraded Gold Locker Rooms
- Middle School Practice Field
Total: $36 million
Proposition C:
Mustang Bowl Renovations including:
- South end zone turf
- Home side press box
- Home side restrooms
- Home side elevator
- Home side seats
- Visitor side press box
- Visitor side restroom
- Visitor side seats
- Stadium lighting
Total $12 million
If all propositions pass, it will mean a $0.06 tax rate increase over the current $1.11 tax rate for residents under 65 years of age.
Early voting is to begin April 24th and run until May 2nd. Followed shortly by the official election day on May 6th.
Residents can vote at the Andrews ISD Tax Office at 600 North Main Street, Andrews, Texas, 79714.
More information can be found on AISD’s website here.
For any questions, please attend one of the community presentations at 6:30 p.m. every other Monday until election:
- Feb. 20 at AHS Little Theater
- March 6 at the AHS Dome
- March 20 at AISD Concert Hall
- April 3 at AHS Little Theater
- April 17 at AHS Little Theater