Andrews ISD accepting donations for bus crash victims

ANDREWS, Texas (Nexstar)- Andrews ISD has announced it will accept monetary donations in support of those affected by Friday’s bus crash.

In a Facebook post, the district wrote, in part, “We have received an outpouring of support and people wanting to donate”. Now, AISD is stepping up to help collect those donations for the families.

“To ensure the donations reach the appropriate people, please specify who you would like your donations to go to. We appreciate the outpouring of support, love and prayers during this difficult time,” the district wrote.

Anyone wishing to donate may do so here.

The Andrews band was involved in a deadly bus crash that claimed the life of band director Darin Johns and two others Friday on their way to a playoff football game against Springtown in Sweetwater. More than 20 students were also hospitalized following the crash.