ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Starting April 24th, the right hand turn lane will be closed at the 3800 block of Andrews Highway heading northbound.

This lane closure is due to a private contractor installing a new curb, gutter, and drive approach for 3838 Andrews Highway. This closure is expected to last for about two weeks.

Drivers are being asked to follow all traffic control devices and expect delays.