ANDREWS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Andrews ISD and Andrews HS will be unveiling its new culinary studio on Thursday, July 28 from 5pm – 7 pm.

Andrews High School Culinary Studio

The project began at the end of the 2020-21 school year. The unveiling is scheduled for Thursday, July 28, 2022 from 5-7pm. The state of the art facility will feature some top of the line commercial-grade appliances. The studio has four separate stations to accommodate larger class sizes. There will be classroom space at the rear of the kitchens with an area for teacher instruction and student prep tables.

This is only one of the many CTE programs offered at Andrews High School.