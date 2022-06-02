ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Andrews County has announced they will be hosting a Human/Sex Trafficking Awareness fundraiser for Reflection Ministries.

The Healing the Sex Trafficked Motorcycle Run will take place on Saturday June 11th in Andrews County. Registrations begins on June 11th and will be located at 9 am at 8001 Hwy TX 191 and at 10 am at the JC Penny parking lot at Midland Mall in Midland, Tx. The cost is (cash only) $25 for singles and $35 for doubles.

Proceeds will benefit the Reflection Ministries of Texas. Reflection Ministries was established with the desire to empower adults who have been coerced into a life of commercial, sexual exploitation. The mission is to Identify victims, Equip cities, and provide avenues of Restoration for human trafficking victims.

The run ends in Andrews, Texas with a lunch provided by Mustang Country BBQ. Speakers from Reflection Ministries, Andrews County Sheriff “Rusty” Stewart and Texas DPS Sgt. Steven Blanco will be in attendance.