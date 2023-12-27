ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Andrews County Judge Charlie Falcon passed away on Wednesday, December 27th.

According to the Andrews County Commissioners Court website, Falcon spent much of his life in the Permian Basin, holding various positions in education, before being sworn in as County Judge in 2021.

After graduating from Andrews High School in 1984, Falcon enlisted in the United States Air Force and served as a Military Police at Sheppard Air Force Base.

While there, he attended an FBI Hostage Negotiations school, later attending an Advanced Hostage Negotiations School at Northwestern University in Chicago, Illinois. He also received many awards at Sheppard AFB, including “Most Valuable Peacekeeper Award” for Air Training Command.

Falcon was deployed to Saudi Arabia during Operation Desert Storm and Desert Calm, receiving an Honorable Discharge in July of 1992, to attend college.

He attended Texas A&M University-Kingsville and received a Bachelors degree in Agriculture Business in 1996. Falcon then worked for Andrews ISD as the DAEP coordinator/teacher in 1997. While working at the school district, he attended Sul Ross State University and received a Master of Education Degree in School Administration.

He began his career in administration at Abell Junior High in Midland as an Assistant Principal in 2003.

He went to work for Andrews County as the Texas AgriLife Extension Service Agent in 2006, before going back to work for Andrews ISD. He started the Andrews Education Center as Principal, in 2010, working there until January 1, 2019.