ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Friends and family spent Monday paying their final respects to 19-year-old Fabian Tercero who was killed last weekend in a rollover truck crash on Highway 385 near Andrews.

A close friend of Fabian’s mother told ABC Big 2 News what made the young man so special to his family and the Denver City community.

“He was just gentle and kind, tended to himself. He wasn’t one to engage in conflict. He wasn’t a troublesome teenager, nothing like that,” said family friend Flor Hurtado.

Flor also says that Fabian had just graduated last May and was in the Permian Basin working an oil field job, and looking to build a better life for himself while following in his father’s footsteps.

He leaves behind his parents, an older sister and younger brother, and a whole lot of friends.

Flor also says that while Fabian’s family hasn’t set up a GoFundMe, they have been absolutely overwhelmed by the outpouring of love from Fabian’s friends and the Denver City community, and are grateful for that during this difficult time.