ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Andrews County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the community to locate three suspects wanted in connection with a shooting that left one person injured earlier this month.

ACSO said on July 2, deputies responded to a shooting in southeast Andrews County after a 33-year-old victim was shot in the chest. The victim was taken to a Lubbock hospital and is said to be stable.

Investigators said three people, identified as 31-year-old Lesha Cantrell, 24-year-old Alec Kirkland, and 36-year-old Joseph Perkins entered a trailer home on SE CR 3301 where a fight broke out with the victim. One suspect then reportedly pulled out a handgun and fired a shot at the victim- the trio then left the scene.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the wanted suspects is asked to call 432-523-5545.