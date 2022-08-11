ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Andrews County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found lying on the side of the road earlier this week. That man, identified only as Chad Kill, died at the hospital shortly after he was found.

On August 9, deputies responded to the scene on Highway 128. Deputies said Kill was dehydrated and weak- his vehicle was found abandoned just east of where he was found in the road.

Kill’s body has been sent to Lubbock for an autopsy, the investigation is ongoing.